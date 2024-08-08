Marseilles Lions Club donates $7,000 for Broadway Park shelter

(From left) Jim Hanlon and Jodean Peek present Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck with a check for $7,000 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, to be put toward a shelter in the Broadway Park improvement project. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The Marseilles City Council accepted a donation of $7,000 from Marseilles Lions Club representatives Jodean Peek and Jim Hanlon, the funds to be used for the building of a $27,000 shelter, part of the Broadway Park improvement project.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said the donation toward the project, which will cost more than engineers estimated, is much appreciated.

“The Lions Club has always been very supportive,” Hollenbeck said. “They’ve helped with the shelter before including a memorial to one of their own, which will be moved to near the new shelter.

“The community support that we get is just overwhelming. The Lions Club, Infra-Metals, Nucor and so many more have been nice enough to step up and help us. We’re very grateful for them all.”

The Broadway Park project includes the installation of a splash pad, pickleball courts, basketball courts, all new playground equipment, bathroom facilities and a paved walkway for those looking to stroll.