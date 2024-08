Chemistry and science can be fun, especially when they’re part of Science FUNdamentals in Illinois Valley Community College’s summer camp series. During the two-hour camp, youngsters hypothesized whether objects would sink or float in water in an exploration of density, then created their own bouncy balls by mixing various properties together. The camp is sponsored by Carus Chemical and was led by chemists Rachel and Akila. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

