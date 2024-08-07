La Salle VFW & Auxiliary announce scholarships, contests

The La Salle VFW, located at 2325 Donahue St., is trying to raise $25,000 to replace two large air conditioning units for the back hall. (Shaw file photo)

VFW Post & Auxiliary La Salle 4668 announced the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual scholarships and contests for kindergarten through high school students who may compete for scholarships and prizes.

High School Contests

Voice of Democracy: This audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in a patriotic-themed recorded essay. The national first place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to their American university, college or vocational/technical school. Other national scholarships range from $1,000 to $21,000 and the first-place winner from each state wins at least a scholarship of $1,000. Applications must be turned in to La Salle 4668 by midnight Oct. 31, 2025. Read the rules and eligibility requirements on www.vfw.org.

Young American Patriotic Art Contest: Students submit an original two-dimensional piece of artwork. Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary La Salle 4668 by March 31, 2025. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the state competition. First-place winners compete for their share of $37,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner wins a $15,000 scholarship. To download an entry form, visit www.vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.

3-D Patriotic Art Contest: Students submit an original three-dimensional piece of artwork. Entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary La Salle 4668 by March 31, 2025. State first-place winners compete for their share of $5,500 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $2,500 scholarship. For entry forms, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.

Grade School Contests

Patriot’s Pen: Students in sixth through eighth grades may enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level and the national first place winner wins $5,000. Draft a 300- to 400-word essay based on a patriotic theme. Entrants are due to La Salle 4668 by midnight, Oct. 31, 2025. Read the rules at www.vfw.org.

Illustrating America: Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can participate in this patriotic art contest that encourages students’ artistic abilities as they express how they see America through drawings and paintings. The contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Winners in each division receive VISA gift cards ranging in value from $25-$100. Entrants are due to La Salle 4668 by March 31, 2025. Lern more at www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities.