Hands of Hope Ugandan Ministries will host Lunch in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. (Shaw Local )

Hands of Hope Ugandan Ministries will host Lunch in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

The menu includes Italian beef, pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, Southwest salad, chips, drinks and a lemonade stand.

Since 2004, Hands of Hope has traveled to Uganda to assist with childhood education, child sponsorship and community support.