2 charging stations for electric cars coming to Ottawa

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said one of the charging stations for electric vehicles will be located near Canal Street and Woodward Memorial Drive near the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center. (Shaw Local News Network)

Ottawa entered into an agreement to allow for two charging stations for electric cars.

The Ottawa City Council approved the site-hosting agreement with Universal EV LLC to install the stations, paid for with a state grant.

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said one will be located near Canal Street and Woodward Memorial Drive near the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center, and the other will be near the old cab stand on Columbus Street across from Washington Square.

“We’ve been awarded four locations,” Hasty said, “but this contract is with the company that will service two of those … Some may not like the idea, but it’s coming and we need to be prepared for it.”