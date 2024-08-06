Vehicle overturns on Route 251 near Lostant, killing 1, injuring 2 others

An occupant of a vehicle died after their vehicle overturned Monday on Route 251 near the corner of the Leonore and McNabb blacktop, according to law enforcement at the scene. (Tom Collins)

An occupant of a vehicle died after their vehicle overturned Monday on Route 251 near the corner of the Leonore and McNabb blacktop, according to law enforcement at the scene.

Two other occupants were seriously injured and taken to hospitals for their injuries, police said. The crash occurred about 1 p.m.

Route 251 on a stretch between Lostant and Tonica was closed to traffic while law enforcement continue clearing the scene and investigating the crash.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police responded in addition to Lostant, Tonica and Oglesby fire and ambulances.

Shaw Local News Network will have more information as it becomes available.