Streator man identified as Thursday crash victim

The motorist who died in a Thursday crash on Route 18 and East 15th Road in rural Streator has been identified, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said.

Riley Kolesar, 21, of Streator was driving a pickup truck southbound on East 15th Road in Eagle Township when he failed to stop at the stop sign striking a westbound vehicle, the coroner said in the release. Kolesar died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit.