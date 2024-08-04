Streator man dies in Route 18 crash

A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning closed a stretch of Route 18 west of Streator near Kangley Road. Saturday, authorities confirmed the crash resulted in the death of a Streator man.

A complete report is pending on the crash that occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, for which an OSF Life Flight medical helicopter was requested. Since then, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of a Streator man. A name was withheld pending notification of his family.

Reading Fire Department, the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office were among the agencies that responded to the crash.