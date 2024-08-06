Outdoor Fitness Court to be installed at Rotary Park in La Salle

Work has begun on an outdoor fitness court at Rotary Park in La Salle, which was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) and Blue Cross Blue Shield. The fitness court will be similar to the own shown at Kiwanis Park in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Work has begun on an outdoor fitness court at Rotary Park in La Salle, which was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The La Salle City Council approved an agreement with Cruz Concrete, Inc. for work completed on the court during Monday’s meeting.

City Engineer Brian Brown said crews hope the court to be completed by next weekend.

The outdoor fitness court is similar to the one installed at Kiwanis Park in Ottawa.

The court is designed on a 38-by-38 foot pad with seven stations designed to maximize a full body workout in 7 minutes: core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility and bend, according to the NFC website. Each station is equipped with a QR code that can provide the user with a personal trainer free of charge on the free NFC app, which explains how to complete or adapt each exercise.

The court will be accessible to residents, regardless of age, fitness level or economic status.

Mayor Jeff Grove said the city is looking forward to adding an amenity to Rotary Park and this gives people another reason to go out and enjoy it.

“What I’m really excited about is these stations are set for you, so you don’t have to bring anything out with you,” he said. “You’re using the equipment that’s there.”