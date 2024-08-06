OSF seeks Ottawa council approval on adjusted plan with 8 more beds for new hospital

OSF HealthCare is asking the Ottawa City Council to approve a resolution supporting its revised plan.

OSF pitched a revised plan to Ottawa officials in June, adding eight medical/surgical beds to a proposed new hospital in Ottawa and a second procedure room, bringing the total of medical/surgical beds to 20 in the newly-constructed facility. Four of those eight additional beds would be used for intermediate care – a level of care between medical/surgical and intensive care – allowing more patients to remain in Ottawa, the hospital said in a Monday news release.

The revised plan would be an additional investment of about $14 million into the community, on top of the $139 million detailed in the initial plan, OSF said in the release.

OSF requested a deferral last month for its state permit applications to build a new hospital, moving the state’s decision on its request to September.

In a July 17 letter to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, OSF senior vice president of health care analytics Mark Hohulin said the reason for the request deferral is to allow needed time for representatives of OSF to meet with Ottawa city officials to discuss their opposition to the proposed projects.

“We have asked Mayor (Robb) Hasty and the Ottawa City Council for their support,” OSF said in a news release. “Without it, we cannot move this revised plan forward. We believe this plan is a significant enhancement and ask that the council consider and approve a resolution supporting it.”

When asked about OSF’s news release Monday, Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty issued a statement.

“We appreciate OSF’s efforts in communicating their plans with city officials,” Hasty said. “Unfortunately, the current revision that is being proposed is still not something that the city feels we can agree to. It is still the hope of Ottawa City Council that OSF can come to the table with a plan that will be beneficial, not just to them, but to the communities of Ottawa, Streator, Marseilles and all of eastern La Salle County.”

OSF also said in a Monday news release, it believes misinformation is being circulated in the community.

“That’s why, as we’ve continued to remain patient and focused amid a myriad of misinformation swirling around, it’s vital that we update the community on our project to replace the current hospital in Ottawa with a new facility,” OSF said in a news release.

Residents and officials in the Ottawa area have been critical of OSF’s plan to build a facility with a 26-bed inpatient behavioral health unit, with what was initially 12 medical/surgical beds (now a proposed 20) and a surgery suite, emergency services, diagnostic imaging and outpatient care services.

Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa, a citizens group that has been outspoken about OSF’s plans, have said of the new proposal in a statement: “While another eight beds isn’t nothing, it’s still far from meeting our regional needs as determined by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.”

While the group is not in talks between Ottawa city officials and OSF, its membership provided comments at the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board public hearing in Ottawa, operates its own social media and website, and speaks with local media.

Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa responded to OSF’s statement by saying it is using data for its position. The group has said that OSF’s new plans will leave the region short by 24 beds (16 under its new plan) from the time of pre-closure of St. Margaret’s hospitals in Spring Valley and Peru.

OSF officials have emphasized their plan is regional and seeks sustainability over time as health care changes from serving inpatients to providing more outpatient services.

OSF has focused on the services it has restored since reopening Peru’s hospital in April. OSF said it has reinstated Emergency Department services with inpatient medical beds, opened outpatient services including X-ray, mammography, CT scans, MRI scans and ultrasounds, lab tests, outpatient infusions and EKGs, expanded to 12 inpatient medical beds, and established primary and specialty care, prompt care, OSF OnCall Urgent Care, 24/7 digital urgent care and nurse triage, among other services.

OSF’s plan in Peru is to include 45 medical/surgical beds, eight intensive care unit rooms, 11 obstetric rooms to support a regional birthing center, surgery and procedure rooms, emergency services, diagnostic imaging and outpatient care services. OSF officials have said Peru is centrally located to better serve the western portion of the region.

“We feel the majority of community members support our plan,” OSF said in its news release. “The abrupt closing of St. Margaret’s Health Peru from the region negatively impacted patient access, patient care, health care worker jobs – even the local economy. We are concerned about the increased potential of health care deserts in our region if this regional plan does not come to fruition. All people must recognize the critical need to maintain and enhance health care services in the area. It is our desire to expand operations in Peru and establish a new facility in Ottawa. By working together, we can ensure our communities continue to receive the high-quality health care they deserve.”

AJ Querciagrossa, OSF CEO of its Western Region, has said the current hospital serves 50 outpatients for every one inpatient. He noted rural hospital models have changed over time. He has said “98% of the medical care in Ottawa will continue in Ottawa, including outpatient and (emergency) services” with the new facility.

“We appreciate community residents’ and leaders’ interest and feedback regarding our plans,” OSF said in a news release. “OSF cares deeply about the citizens of Ottawa and surrounding communities, and we genuinely believe the regional health care model outlined in our certificate of need application filed with the state will meet the needs of this community for years to come. This model serves the needs of all while being efficient and sustainable.”

OSF has not deferred an application for expanded services in Peru. That application will remain on schedule for review by the state panel Aug. 8.

OSF has established a website for more information on its proposed health care plans for the region.