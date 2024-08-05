August 05, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Streator man identified as Thursday crash victim

Crash remains under investigation

By Shaw Local News Network and Tom Collins
emergency lights

The motorist who died in a Thursday crash on Route 18 and East 15th Road in rural Streator has been identified, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said.

The motorist who died in a Thursday crash on Route 18 and East 15th Road in rural Streator has been identified, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said.

Riley Kolesar, 21, of Streator was driving a pickup truck southbound on East 15th Road in Eagle Township when he failed to stop at the stop sign striking a westbound vehicle, the coroner said in the release. Kolesar died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit.

Have a Question about this article?