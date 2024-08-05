Streator library to host Purple Heart-themed scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will host a Purple Heart-themed scavenger hunt the week of Aug. 5 - in honor of National Purple Heart Day on Wednesday, Aug. 7. (Derek Barichello)

Search the library at 130 S. Park St. and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5: IDES Job Searching. This event is sponsored by IDES, BEST Inc. and IDHS. The library will be hosting a job search workshop. Stop by to check out the selections offered. Register at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ or call 815-672-2729.