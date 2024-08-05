August 05, 2024
Streator library to host Purple Heart-themed scavenger hunt

Aug. 7 is National Purple Heart Day

By Shaw Local News Network
The Streator Public Library will host a Purple Heart-themed scavenger hunt the week of Aug. 5 - in honor of National Purple Heart Day on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Search the library at 130 S. Park St. and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5: IDES Job Searching. This event is sponsored by IDES, BEST Inc. and IDHS. The library will be hosting a job search workshop. Stop by to check out the selections offered. Register at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ or call 815-672-2729.

