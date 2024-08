Community Food Basket of Ottawa posted on its Facebook page requesting its carts to be returned. (Image provided by Community Food Basket of Ottawa)

The Community Food Basket of Ottawa is asking the public to return its shopping carts.

In 2022, the food pantry had more than 30 shopping carts. Today it has seven.

“This deficit is severely hampering our ability to serve clients effectively,” read a post on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.

Staff asks the carts to be returned with no questions asked to their location at 725 Fulton St. (west entrance).