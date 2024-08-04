Reddick library in Ottawa to pass out lemon balm kits

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be distributing free samples of dried lemon balm with recipes and instructions to make bath and body products. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The monthly kit is for adult patrons and will be available the week of Aug. 5.

10 to 10:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5: Parachute play, preschool through second grade. The library will lead games and sing songs while using a giant parachute.

10:30 to to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6: Collaborative puzzle art, kindergarten through second grade.Explore the world of collaborative artwork by decorating a puzzle piece. Your contribution will be part of a larger art piece showcased in the children’s department.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grades. Try DIY projects. This month the library will be leading a session making pins for backpacks or jackets.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Process Art, preschool through first grade. Come to the library for this program of experimenting and exploring with new materials, techniques and tools for open-ended art projects.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: After Hours Bing, adults. Have a blast at after hours bingo with chances to win gift card prizes. Enter this event through the library Annex doors on Washington Street.

5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9: Teen After Hours Trivia, seventh through 12th grades. Join the library for an exciting after-hours teen trivia night! Form a team of three to five teens for a fun-filled evening. Enjoy a popcorn bar, have a chance to win prizes and test your knowledge on a variety of topics. To secure your spot at this free event, contact the library at 815-434-0509.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.