Ottawa Friendship House participates in garden clean up

Ottawa Friendship House staff and individuals spent time in the community doing park clean ups and volunteering in the OSF Community Garden. (Photo provided by Kristen Goodchild)

“We are thankful for our supportive community and love to be able to show support in return,” Ottawa Friendship House said in a news release.

Ottawa Friendship House is a community resource, supporting hundreds of individuals with disabilities. Many of the residents live in one of nine residential homes, while others participate in employment program, working at dozens of businesses throughout the community.

