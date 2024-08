Marseilles youth perform ‘Charlotte’s Web’

A youth cast performed "Charlotte's Web" on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Knudson Park in Marseilles. (Photo provided by Heather Medina)

An all-youth cast performed Saturday an outdoor showing of “Charlotte’s Web” at Knudson Park in Marseilles.

It has become a summer tradition in Marseilles for an all-youth cast to perform a classic tale in the park, sponsored by Marseilles Recreation.

The performance was directed by Stacey Brown, Sheila Vicich and Heather Medina.

Cast:

Chatty spectator: Andrew Goode

Wavy spectator: Austin Goode

Templeton: Ben Trager

Uncle/reporter: Bradley Allen

Suzy: Charlotte Medina

Charlotte: Chelsea Butler

Avery: Chloe Morris

Cullen Fairgoer/Nellie Spider: Cullen Paxton

Homer: Eoban Rickey

Lurvy: Eoin Rickey

Sheep: Fionnna Wallace

Narrator: Irene Vicich

Fern: Jillian Daniels

John Arable: Joey Brown

Lamb / Judge Sandra: Kaylea Smith

Wilbur: Lainey Morris

Goose: Lucy Parker

Edith: Lyza Landis

Gander / Maddox Fairgoer: Maddox Smith

Photographer: Max Brown

Martha: Payton Wallace

Judge Judy: Rilynn Morris

Ruby Fairgoer / Arenea Spider: Ruby Allen

Announcer / Joy Spider: Wyatt Maloney

Directors: Stacey Brown, Sheila Vicich, Heather Medina

Stage design: Sonya Laatz, Megan Morris

Stage hand: Albany Smith

Backstage: Celeste Wallace

The youth cast of "Charlotte's Web" prior to a performance at Knudson Park in Marseilles. (Photo provided by Heather Medina)