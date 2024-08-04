Free lunch to be served Aug. 10 in Streator

A free lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by and served by Central Church Of Christ. Carryouts begin at 12:15. The menu will be a barbecue sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert and beverage.



Free lunch is sponsored by the Streator Hardscrabble Lions Club. It is co-sponsored by Park Church Deacons.

The meal is open to anyone. If your organization would be interested in providing and serving a meal, contact

Kathy Huey at 815-822-3750.



If anyone is interested in joining forces with the Hardscrabble Lions Club, call Huey.