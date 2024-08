The Bi-County District 20 champion Junior League Softball All-Star team, which reached the state tournament, were recognized before the Pistol Shrimp game in Peru on Thursday, Aug. 1. Team members, who were joined by the Pistol Shrimp mascot, are Avery Sherman (from left), Myah Richardson, Alexis Margis, Sarah Schennum, Piper Terando, Britney Trinidad, Paige Tonioni, Chloe Parcher and Kennedy Holocker. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)