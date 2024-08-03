August 03, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

La Salle County grand jury: July 30, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
gavel

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and returned indictments.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

  • Isael Catemaxca Cagal, 28, homeless (resisting, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence)
  • Willie E. Joiner, 35, of La Salle (three counts of aggravated battery)
  • Travis W. Thomas, 33, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle)
  • Jared D. Bieniek, 37, of Marseilles (aggravated assault)
  • Jennifer Stadler, 39, of Marseilles (two counts of felony domestic battery)
  • Kristin L. Rudolph, 31, of Bloomington (two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle)
  • Charlott M. Larrow, 33, homeless (burglary, retail theft)
  • Ryan J. Witkus, 26, of St. Charles (two counts of aggravated battery)
  • Cameron J. Harshaw, 32, of Ottawa (two counts of felony domestic battery) 

Have a Question about this article?