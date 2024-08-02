Local Sports Digest: Pine Hills and Ottawa Rec hold tourneys; John Brown sinks ace at Eastwood

Pine Hills Jr. Tournament winners: The 10th annual Pine Hills Junior Tournament was conducted last week, with over 75 youngsters competing in various classes.

Champions included (tiebreaker playoffs not included): varsity girls – Sophia Chiu (+16); varsity boys – Bryer Harris (-1); junior varsity boys – Braden Wickkiser (+6), Joshua Armstrong (+6), Adan Chiu (+6); 7th-to-8th-grade girls – Taylor Bruck (+33); 7th-to-8th-grade boys – Paxten Heinold (+4); 4th-to-6th-grade girls – Aubree Kovash (+26); 4th-to-6th-grade boys – Liam Doty (+5); 1st-to-3rd-grade boys – Bentley Davis (+2).

John Brown sinks hole-in-one: John Brown sank the Eastwood’s first hole-in-one of the year Wednesday, July 19 on the club’s 143-yard No. 3.

Brown was using a 7-iron and a Chicago Cubs golf ball.

Ottawa Rec tennis champs: Ottawa Recreation concluded its summer session with its annual Ottawa Rec City Tennis Tournament late last month.

Singles play championship results by division included: 10U boys – champion Beckett Myers, runner-up Lucas VanWiggeren; 13U boys – champion Kellen Myers, runner-up Joey Tipple; 17U boys – champion Nick Olivero, runner-up Evan Krafft; 10U girls – champion Lucy Walker, runner-up Brynn Russell; 13U girls – champion Milly Heredia, runner-up Daisy Rabadan; 17U girls – champion Cali Mickley, runner-up Grace Pecchio.

Doubles play champions by division were: 10U boys – champions James Alderman and Beckett Myers, runners-up Marty Cabrera and Sonny Alderman; 13U boys – champions Brogan Cantlin and Joey Tipple, runners-up Jude Willett and Jack Oslanzi; 17U boys – champions Evan Krafft and Jackson Sellett, runners-up Nick Olivero and John Crane; 10U girls – champions Lucy Walker and Leah Muenchow, runners-up Leah Olesen and Brynn Russell; 13U girls – champions Mady Govero and Ashlyn Olesen, runners-up Ainsley Ramza and Aubree Kovash; 17U girls – champions Grace Pecchio and Cali Mickley, runners-up Zulee Moreland and Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis; junior family – champions Joey and Paul Tipple, runners-up Brynn and Barry Russell; family – champions Evan and Ethan Krafft, runners-up Jenna and Brian Smithmeyer; mixed – champions Emma Walker and Vadim Cheli, runners-up Michal Milota and Julie Milota.