Ladd will be hosting a community blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Ladd Community Center, in the main room of 303 S. Central Ave. (Photo Provided by Laura Brown)

For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Save 15 minutes donating by using the RapidPass app through the Red Cross.

Sign up between Sept. 1-15 to receive a T-shirt, while supplies last.