Princeton DMV reopens as ‘one stop shop’

(From left) Secretary of State’s DMV IT Operations Manager Andy Simmons; County Administrator Sharon Schallhorn; Vice County Board Chair Keith Cain, Princeton DMV Facility Manager Whitney Mccafferty and Driver Services Director Kevin Duesterhaus cut the ribbon Wednesday, July 31, 2024, on the newly upgraded Princeton One-Stop-Shop DMV. (Photo provided by Erin Henkel)

The Illinois Secretary of State has upgraded its Princeton DMV facility to a “One Stop Shop,” allowing customers to access service at a single customer service counter.

The renovation also includes updated signage to create a more logical flow and help customers know where to go, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday.

The Princeton DMV, 400 N. Main St., is one of the first downstate facilities to undergo the “One-Stop-Shop” transformation and reopened Monday following extensive renovations to allow customers to access services at one single station.

As a part of the Secretary of State’s ongoing modernization efforts, the new DMV experience will save customers time and several steps by offering both vehicle and driver services at a single service counter.

“Since taking office, I have made it a top priority to provide exceptional customer service and reduce lines and wait times,” Giannoulias said in a news release. “Our Princeton facility will be among the first to get this makeover that will give it a modern feel while employing new technology to create efficiencies.”

Driver services and vehicle services employees at “One-Stop-Shop” DMVs are now cross-trained to provide both sets of services.

At a single service counter, customers will be able obtain the following services: