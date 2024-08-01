Princeton DMV reopens as ‘one stop shop’

The Illinois Secretary of State has upgraded its Princeton DMV facility to a “One Stop Shop,” allowing customers to access service at a single customer service counter.
The renovation also includes updated signage to create a more logical flow and help customers know where to go, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday.
The Princeton DMV, 400 N. Main St., is one of the first downstate facilities to undergo the “One-Stop-Shop” transformation and reopened Monday following extensive renovations to allow customers to access services at one single station.
As a part of the Secretary of State’s ongoing modernization efforts, the new DMV experience will save customers time and several steps by offering both vehicle and driver services at a single service counter.
“Since taking office, I have made it a top priority to provide exceptional customer service and reduce lines and wait times,” Giannoulias said in a news release. “Our Princeton facility will be among the first to get this makeover that will give it a modern feel while employing new technology to create efficiencies.”
Driver services and vehicle services employees at “One-Stop-Shop” DMVs are now cross-trained to provide both sets of services.
At a single service counter, customers will be able obtain the following services:
- Apply for a REAL ID or a new driver’s license or state ID card.
- Renew a driver’s license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver’s License.
- Register or renew their vehicle registration and obtain vehicle stickers.
- Order a new license plate.
- Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.