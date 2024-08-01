Cops 4 Cancer raises more than $100,000 from Summer Event

Cops 4 Cancer announced Wednesday its two-day Summer Event in Cedar Point registered more than $104,000, and that amount continues to grow as more donations come in. (Scott Anderson)

Cops 4 Cancer helps families in their fight against cancer, by providing financial assistance in a variety of ways.

The nonprofit organization highlighted a number of community groups that brought the event together. Grill masters led by Jason Quinn and United Rentals Peru provided more than 500 burgers, 480 brats and 500 hot dogs, Cops 4 Cancer said. Mareta Ravioli of Leonore prepared more than 320 pounds of pasta, Pizzas by Marchelloni-Peru delivered 20 pizzas throughout the day and Four Star Family Restaurant fried up 500 pieces of chicken. Olive Garden and Walmart Distribution Center also contributed. Johannes Bus Service - Peru ran a continuous loop for more than 7 hours.

Crawdaddy, Nu Balance, Jon Swags Music, Regal Beagle, 303 and Jump - America’s Van Halen Experience performed over the weekend. Ladd Sound Production ran the stage.

“We truly will forever remember this beautiful weekend and sharing it with so many special people as it was simply perfect,” Cops 4 Cancer wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone who has made a monetary donation, provided a raffle item or services, purchased apparel, joined us at the event, or volunteered. We love being a part of this great community and thank you for believing in a cause bigger than all of us.”