Veterans Park in Peru to close Thursday for Pistol Shrimp playoff game

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp baseball team announced Veterans Memorial Park and Schweickert Stadium will be closed by the city of Peru at 8 a.m. Thursday Aug. 1, to complete preparations for the team’s playoff game. (Scott Anderson)

The park will reopen the gates at 4:45 p.m. Fans will be allowed to enter Veterans Memorial Park through only the front walkway that leads to the Schweickert Stadium.

“A temporary gate will be used as a security checkpoint for staff to pass out rally towels and count attendance,” the Pistol Shrimp said on its Facebook page. “Fans are invited to park in the parking lot prior to the gates opening and wait in line on the side walk behind the left field outfield wall.”

Admission to the game remains free and ticketless throughout league playoffs.