Schedule set, just not opponent, for Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s Thursday home playoff game

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp will host the Northwest Division Championship Game at Schweickert Stadium in Peru on Thursday night.

As of Wednesday’s press time, the Clinton LumberKings were in the catbird seat for the right to play the Pistol Shrimp, the Northwest Division’s first-half champions. Clinton and the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, however, have doubleheaders to complete Wednesday evening – the LumberKings against the Burlington Bees; the Lucky Horseshoes versus the Alton River Dragons – that will ultimately determine Illinois Valley’s Thursday opponent.

Thursday’s Northwest Division Championship Game is scheduled for a 7:05 first pitch. Gates will open at 4:45 p.m., with a pregame dance party at 5 p.m. followed by the ceremonial first pitch at 6:45 p.m. There will also be face-painting and a bounce house in the Kids Fun Zone 5-8 p.m.

The winning team advances to the also-winner-take-all one-game conference championship round.

On Tuesday night, the Pistol Shrimp lost their penultimate game of the regular season 4-1 to the host Normal CornBelters.

Jake Ferguson drove home Finley Buckner for Illinois Valley’s lone run in the third inning. Starting pitcher Payton Knoll (3 IP, 0 R, 1 K) worked three hitless innings, with Daniel Strohm (2 IP, 3 ER, 1 K) relieving and getting the loss.

The Pistol Shrimp are scheduled to finish up the regular season Wednesday at Normal’s Corn Crib.