IVCC to host AI, cybersecurity summer camp

Young cyber-sleuths will explore robotics, AI and cybersecurity in AI Cyber Crusaders Camp, a two-day technology summer program hosted by Illinois Valley Community College as part of its youth summer camp. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Participants will be introduced to the basics of artificial intelligence, explore generative AI, program robots, build a chatbot and explore cybersecurity and online safety.

Using the college’s state-of-the-art Alienware lab, instructor Brian Pichman, IVCC’s Chief Security Information Officer, will take campers behind the scenes for a sneak peek into how the college uses AI defenses.

Geared to ages 8-12, the camp meets from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9. Register by calling 815-224-0427 or online ivcc.edu/enroll, using Class ID 18205. Cost is $49.