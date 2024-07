Seneca’s Gabi Maxwell has signed to continue her education at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and her track and field career at the NAIA level with the Tigers. Maxwell qualified for the Class 1A State Finals in both the shot put and discus this past season, earning a spot on the 2024 Times All-Area Girls Track and Field Honor Roll. Pictured (from the left) are: in front – Hannah Maxwell, Gabi Maxwell and Terry Maxwell; in back – Mariah Bolin and Ted O’Boyle. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)