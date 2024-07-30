Robert, Cheryl Nelson donate $10,000 to Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum

Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum board member Robert Nelson and his wife Cheryl (left) recently gave a $10,000 donation to the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

“Cheryl and I are proud to contribute to the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum and the ongoing work to collect and display artifacts, which demonstrates rich heritage of Marseilles and its community,” Nelson said. “We encourage our fellow community members to actively support those organizations, both nonprofit and fraternal, that strive to improve all of our lives through works of service.”