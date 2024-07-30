Peru council approves use of tennis courts for St. Bede home matches

A view of the pickleball and tennis courts on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Washington Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede Academy in Peru will continue to utilize Washington Park tennis courts for its daily practices and matches.

The Peru City Council approved the use of the courts during Monday’s meeting.

St. Bede Athletic Director Michael Armato requested the entire use of the courts for their home matches on Sept. 4, Sept. 17, Sept. 18, Sept. 30, Oct. 3 and Oct. 8. During the matches the facility will be closed from 3:30 to 7 p.m. for St. Bede tennis only.

During practices the facility will remain open.

Director of Parks and Recreation Adam Thorson said St. Bede has used Peru’s Washington Park tennis courts for daily practices and home matches in previous years.

Within recent weeks, Peru council has heard from pickleball players requesting the council paint lines on the tennis courts to create more courts for the pickleball players. The tennis players requested the lines not be painted, saying it would undermine the tennis players.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said previously he is working with Thorson on a collaborative solution that may satisfy both parties.

Meanwhile, Kolowski said he doesn’t believe there will be an issue with sharing the courts for the tournament, as the pickleball and tennis players get along nicely.

“They understand when you’re talking about high school tournaments,” he said. “It’s not going to be a problem. We just have to make sure everyone is informed.”