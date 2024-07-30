Ottawa North Kroger celebrates $1.9 million improvements

Kroger and local community leaders celebrated Thursday completion of a major remodeling project in Ottawa.

The grocer invested $1.9 million to provide a variety of improvements at the 2701 N. Columbus Street store.

The addition of Kroger Pickup highlights the upgrades at the store. The service was unveiled in May. Customer demand has been high, demonstrating the appeal of online grocery shopping, the store said in a news release. With the Pickup service, customers shop from wherever they are, home or office, then go to the store where an associate will bring their orders to the car.

“The remodeling provides enhancements across the store, and with Kroger Pickup we offer even more convenience to our customers here in Ottawa,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Our investment of nearly $2 million represents the company’s commitment to be full,fresh and friendly, providing a store where customers love to shop and associates love to work.”

“This store opened in 1982, so Kroger has served customers in Ottawa for a very long time. We’ve watched local families grow as they shop with us, so, we understand the role our Kroger team plays in the lives of La Salle County families,” Juergensen said. “We know they’ll be here for back-to-school supplies and anything they might need for tailgating at Ottawa Pirates football games this fall. We want everyone in the area to remember they can always rely on us for whatever they need to create fun and memorable celebrations.”

Kroger invited local dignitaries to join the celebration.

“Kroger’s reinvestment to modernize their Ottawa store shows the commitment they have to our growing community,” said Mayor Robert Hasty. “The city of Ottawa is proud to have Kroger here and we look forward to their years of future success.”

The Ottawa Kroger employs 64 associates.

“You are the face of Kroger to our customers here, and no one appreciates your work more than I do,” Juergensen said, adding a special tribute to one of those associates.

Kroger honored Toni Rosencrans, the leader of the deli department, as the store’s longest-serving associate. Rosencrans joined Kroger in July of 1985, serving in several roles at the store during her 39 years in the Kroger family. Juergensen gave a plaque to Rosencrans, a bouquet of flowers and a Kroger gift card.

The ribbon-cutting also provided an opportunity to support the Zero Hunger Zero Wasteplan, Kroger’s national commitment to hunger relief. Store leader Ben Sowa and Kroger district manager Brandon McKeller presented a $1,000 check to support the River Bend Food Bank, Kroger’s hunger relief partner in the area. The food bank says it will convert that donation into 5,000 meals.

“While population in our service area has decreased slightly over the past year, the number of individuals facing food insecurity in that same timeframe has risen by almost 30%,” said food bank CEO Chris Ford. “We are grateful that organizations like Kroger understand the problem and are willing to join us in the fight to end food insecurity.”

Kroger created the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan in 2017 to eliminate hunger in the communities it serves. Since then, Kroger has given more than $1 billion to hunger relief service across the country, which includes 582 million pounds of surplus fresh food rescued and donated to feed Americans in need. Through Kroger’s partnerships, the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan has had a role in the delivery of more than 3 billion meals to serve struggling families throughout the year.