Oswego man identified as victim of Starved Rock State Park fall

A 38-year old Oswego man was identified as the man who fell and died Saturday at Illinois Canyon in Starved Rock State Park. (Julie Barichello)

A 38-year old Oswego man was identified as the man who fell and died Saturday at Illinois Canyon in Starved Rock State Park.

Albert Cramer, 38, died of injuries sustained from the fall and no foul play is suspected, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Monday, following an autopsy that was conducted Sunday.

Cramer was with a group that had hiked to the back of Illinois Canyon and ventured into a restricted area on the upper bluff of the canyon, said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire. Cramer somehow fell and went off the edge, falling about 55 feet, Wire said.

Toxicology results are pending, Wire said. The fall occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Utica fire and EMS responded to the scene. The fall is under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Illinois Conservation Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit.