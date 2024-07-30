La Salle woman named Miss Bureau County

(Center) Hannah Hubinsky, 18 of La Salle was chosen as Miss Bureau County Fair. Her court includes Stella Denny (right) as the Junior Miss Bureau County Fair and Charlee Kruse as the Little Miss Bureau County Fair. The pageant was held Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Bureau Valley High School. (Photo provided by Kathy Bauer)

The Bureau County Fair Queen Pageant was Sunday at Bureau Valley High School.

Hannah Hubinsky, 18, of La Salle, was chosen as Miss Bureau County Fair. Her court includes Stella Denny as the Junior Miss Bureau County Fair and Charlee Kruse as the Little Miss Bureau County Fair.

These ladies and their courts will welcome visitors to the 169th annual Bureau County Fair on Aug. 21-25 in Princeton.

2024 Bureau County Fair Royalty

Little Miss Bureau County Fair: Charlee Kruse; first runner up & Miss Congeniality Savannah Klinefelter; second runner up Avery Ross.

Miss Photogenic: Holly Sandrock.

Junior Miss Bureau County Fair, Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic: Stella Denny; first runner up Gracie Norman; second runner up Samantha Gross.

Miss Bureau County Fair and Miss Photogenic: Hannah Hubinsky; first runner up Tristen Smith; second runner up and Miss Congeniality Alexia Bohms.