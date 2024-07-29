Princeton Fire Department to host back to school supply drive

The Princeton Fire Department will be hosting a back to school supply drive 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 through Aug. 23, for Princeton Elementary Schools. (Derek Barichello)

What’s needed: clothing, shoes for children kindergarten through first grade, sets of headphones (no bluetooth and no earbuds), baby wipes, Clorox wipes, crayons, markers and pencils.

Drop off items at the Princeton fire station, 2 S. Main St., between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monetary donations also are accepted. Contact 815-875-1861 with any questions.