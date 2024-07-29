Ladd library to host children’s activities July 30

The Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave., will host a pair of children’s activities Tuesday and its book club Wednesday. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave., will host a pair of children’s activities Tuesday and its book club Wednesday.

Children’s Hours with Miss Linda is scheduled 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, and requires no registration. LL Kids Club with Addi Konczak is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and registration is required.

The library will host its book club with Linda Scott at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. No registration is required.

The library is closed on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Call 815-894-3254 for more information.