14 IVCC nursing graduates receive their pins

Families joined 14 practical nursing graduates in celebrating completion of the program during a pinning ceremony earlier this month, snapping pictures and exchanging hugs before the ceremony. Applications for admittance for the Fall 2025 semester open Oct. 1. The Nursing Program is a Limited Admissions Program and requires an additional application for consideration. (Photo provided by Kelli Shan)

Fourteen new practical nurses celebrated completion of their one-year program during Illinois Valley Community College’s annual pinning ceremony July 10.

Graduate Jessica Sanchez welcomed students and their families, and graduate Kimberly Ballas reflected on the program with her classmates.

The graduate nurses participated in a symbolic candle-lighting and recitation of the nurse’s creed. The pins are small medallions engraved with the college name and a lighted lamp symbol signifying selfless work and reflecting the dedication of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, said Sue Smith, director of Nursing.

The traditional ceremony celebrates the class’s achievement after enduring long hours, hard work and challenges, said Heather Seghi, dean of Health Professions.

The Class of 2024 includes: Kimberly Ballas; Alicia Detmers; Kaitlen Frey; Laura Kicinski; Jessica Martinez; Molly Mauch; Gina Reinecke; Jessica Sanchez; Emily Sarabia; Tabitha Sharp; Delaney Sheehan; Samantha Sheehan; Kalie Sudaj and Paxton Zellmer.

Over three semesters, licensed practical nurse graduates earn certificates and credentials to provide basic nursing care at health care facilities. Some graduates choose to go to work immediately, but many choose to continue an additional year at IVCC to complete an associate degree as registered nurses. That level carries higher pay and different duties such as assessing patients and creating care plans.

The Nursing Program is a Limited Admissions Program and requires an additional application for consideration. Applications for admittance for the Fall 2025 semester open Oct. 1 and are due March 1. Additional information is available on IVCC’s website ivcc.edu/admissions/nursingadmissions or contact Sue_Smith@ivcc.edu .