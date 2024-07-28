Peru library to host resume writing workshop Aug. 2

The Peru Public Library will host a resume writing workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the lower level meeting room. (Derek Barichello)

The Peru Public Library will host a resume writing workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the lower level meeting room.

Are you looking to improve your resume? Joel Torbeck and Laura Olson will guide participants through creating a professional and impactful resume to impress potential employers. Take advantage of this opportunity to enhance job searches and stand out. Torbeck and Olson are from BEST, Inc.

Space is limited, so registration is required by going to www.perulibrary.org, or by contacting Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or mpack@perulibrary.org.