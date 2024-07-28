Auditions for Stage 212′s ‘Misery’ set Aug. 9-10

Director Joey Santos announced auditions for Stage 212’s Winter 2024 production, “Misery,” William Goldman’s adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel, will be 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Creative Connections NFP, 136 Marquette St. in La Salle. (Tom Collins)

Callbacks are tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 11 at a time to be named later.

“Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “No. 1 fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

Santos will be casting two men and one woman. Audition cuts are posted at www.stage212.org. Cuts do not need to be memorized. Those auditioning must be 18 years old or older. Contact the director with any questions at joeyb1988@icloud.com. All are encouraged to audition, regardless of prior theatrical experience.

“Misery” will be presented Nov. 8–17.