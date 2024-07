Tecalitan y Nora perform Friday, July 26, 2024, during the Jammin' at the Clock on Monroe Street along Heritage Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

The mariachi band Tecalitan y Nora performed Friday night at Jammin’ at the Clock on Monroe Street along Heritage Park in Streator.

The Jammin’ at the Clock summer music series is 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday at Heritage Park.

Upcoming Jammin’ at the Clock shows are:

Aug. 2: River Road Trio

Aug. 9: Atomic Dog Brass Band

Aug. 16: Smith Bros

Aug. 23: Quentin Flagg

Aug. 30: Cadillac Groove

Dancers hit the streets Friday, July 26, 2024, during the Jammin' at the Clock performance of Tecalitan y Nora on Monroe Street at Heritage Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

Taqueria Pantoja prepares tacos to serve Friday, July 26, 2024, during the Jammin' at the Clock at Heritage Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)