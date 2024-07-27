Cicero man charged with dealing heroin in Utica

A 29-year-old Cicero man was arrested Thursday after police said he delivered a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents.

Alexander E. Bryant was arrested in the area of 3000 E. Eighth Road in Utica.

Police said Bryant delivered 48 bags containing about 31 grams (0.069 pounds) of a heroin/fentanyl mixture on one occasion and another 56 bags containing about 35 grams (0.077 pounds) of a purported heroin/fentanyl mixture Thursday.

Bryant is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), a Class X felony. He faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted. Additional charges may be filed at a later date pending further investigation, police said. Bryant was taken to the La Salle County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Tri-DENT was assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Utica and Ottawa police departments.