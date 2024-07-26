Princeton seeks volunteers for city commissions

The city of Princeton is seeking community volunteers to serve on the Princeton Historic Preservation Commission, Princeton Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission or the Princeton Public Art Commission. (Derek Barichello)

The city of Princeton is seeking community volunteers to serve on the Princeton Historic Preservation Commission, Princeton Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission or the Princeton Public Art Commission.

Multiple seats are open on the listed commissions. Commissions typically meet once per month for about an hour with commissioners performing tasks related to their projects between meetings.

The goal of these commissions is to recommend policy to City Council and execute projects in the specified area of community development defined by the commission. Interested individuals may reach out to Michael Zearing at 815-875-2631, ext. 1009 or via email at mzearing@princeton-il.com .