OSF expands orthopedics services to Peru

OSF HealthCare announced the expansion of its OSF Medical Group - Orthopedic Services to Peru.

This strategic expansion will bring advanced orthopedic care closer to Illinois Valley residents, ensuring they have access to high-quality medical services within the community, OSF said in a news release.

The new Peru orthopedic office is located at 920 West St., Medical Office Building A, Suite 221. It will open on Monday, July 29, and will have X-ray services located adjacent to the clinic. The office will be staffed by orthopedic surgeons Connor Kasik, DO; Robert Mitchell, DO; and providers Debra Pyzska, PA, and Shannon Whitley, APRN. In addition, starting this fall, another OrthoMidwest sports medicine surgeon, Tiger Onsen, MD, will join the local team.

“We are excited to bring orthopedic services back to the Illinois Valley,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and OSF Saint Paul Medical Center, in a news release. “This office addition reflects our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to more communities and ensuring that patients receive the specialized care they need without having to travel long distances.”

For more information about the expanded Orthopedic Services or to schedule an appointment in Peru, Ottawa, Mendota or Streator, visit osfhealthcare.org/orthopedics or call 815-431-5746.