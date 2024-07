The lineup will start at 10 a.m. for the Manlius Fun Day Parade with the parade to start at 11 a.m. (smpics/Getty Images)

The lineup will start at 10 a.m. for the Manlius Fun Day Parade with the parade to start at 11 a.m.

Preregistration is requested by calling Joe Hunt at 815-213-4877.

The Manlius Sportsman’s Club will host a fish fry following the parade from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A $15 donation is requested. Carryouts are available.

There will be a 50-50 raffle, kids compound bow raffle and a Ruger American 350 Legend raffle.