Peru Elementary seeks input for new superintendent

The Peru Elementary School District Board of Education is conducting a search for a new superintendent to begin July 1, 2025.

Superintendent Jamie Craven will retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year

The selection of a new superintendent is probably the most important decision a board of education has to make; therefore, the board hired the Illinois Association of School Boards to assist in this process, it said in a Monday news release.

The Board of Education is seeking input in the search process. The Board requests all members, staff, parents and community members complete an online survey provided by the IASB. The results will be tallied and used by the Board and Screening Team to develop a brochure to advertise the position. All survey responses and comments will remain anonymous. The survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/67VBCGP The survey deadline is by 11:45 p.m. Aug. 11.