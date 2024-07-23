Little League Baseball: Streator 12s eliminated after district championship, 3-1 run at state

Members of the Streator 12-Year-Old All-Stars pose with their District 20 championship banner at Washington Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

At Sterling on Monday, the Streator 12-Year-Old All-Stars saw their Little League postseason come to an end with a 13-1, six-inning loss to the Elmhurst 12-Year-Old All-Stars.

Streator went undefeated on its way to capturing the District 20 championship banner and 3-0 in pool play at the Illinois Major Division State Tournament before falling in Monday’s elimination quarterfinals. Little League no longer fields sectional tournaments at the 12-year-old level in Illinois, with district champions advancing directly to state.

Marshall Volkman had a single and an RBI for the Streator 12s on Tuesday in support of starting pitcher Ben Mascote (4 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 3 K). Streator, the No. 3 seed after pool play, finished with eight players having one single apiece, but could manage just the one run in the fifth inning after falling behind Elmhurst, the No. 6 seed, 10-0.