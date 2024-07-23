La Salle tourism site looking to showcase local businesses

La Salle businesses looking to highlight their qualities have the opportunity to be featured on the city’s new tourism/economic development site. (Scott Anderson)

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said the city wants to have a listing that showcases the quality of businesses within the city.

“You never know who will be researching for a trip, looking to make an investment or wanting to network so being listed can be an important asset in business commerce,” he said.

This is a free listing for businesses to be in front of viewers of the site. Those interested are asked to register by Aug. 1.

To register for the La Salle tourism website visit https://forms.gle/f6tH9dwo9c6prNaW9. If you have questions call Curt Bedei at 815-223-3755, ext. 5021