Work started Monday in the 100 and 200 blocks of Anita Drive in Ottawa from La Salle Street to the end of Anita Drive. (Derek Barichello)

Work started Monday in the 100 and 200 blocks of Anita Drive in Ottawa from La Salle Street to the end of Anita Drive.

Watermain work is expected to be completed in a few weeks. Additional updates will be provided as the construction project progresses, the city of Ottawa said in a news release.