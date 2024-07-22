Streator Fest sets July 23 meeting for volunteers

A meeting to volunteer during Streator Fest will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Moose Lodge, 2007 Skelgas Road. (Derek Barichello)

The festival runs Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4, at Northpoint Plaza, including live music, a carnival, food vendors and a Sunday night fireworks display.

Many volunteer opportunities are available through the festival: setup and teardown crews, daily cleanup crews, bartenders, ID checkers, security, camera and spotlight operators, stage hands and firework donation collectors, among others.

“We are looking for team members and organizations who really want to help give back to their community and make Streator proud,” a Facebook post said on the Streator Fest page.