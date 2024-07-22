Second Story Teen Center in Princeton has raised $425k of $600k-$700k goal

Leaders, volunteers and youth visit the future home of Second Story Teen Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in downtown Princeton. (Photo provided by Don J. Schiff)

Volunteers of Second Story Teen Center in Princeton got their first chance to walk through the new building under construction at 125 S. Main Street.

A year ago almost to the month the thought of actually building a new location for the area youngsters was only a dream, the organization said in a news release. The dedication of volunteers and generosity of those who donated funds to the project are making the dream come true.

The new building is projected to cost between $600,000 and $700,000 and funds donated to date amount to about $420,000. Second Story is seeking sponsors to invest in the future of youths by contributing to the building fund. Checks and contributions should be made payable to Second Story Teen Center.

Second Story Teen Center is a volunteer-led nonprofit that operates a free teen center, providing resources and after school programs for youths in sixth through 12th grades throughout Bureau County. The teen center currently is located at 1033 1/2 N. Main St., Princeton.

For more information call 815-303-4111 or go to www.secondstoryteencenter.org.