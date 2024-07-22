La Salle County CASA seeks volunteers

A previous class is sworn in as new Court Appointed Special Advocates in La Salle County. The CASA volunteers assist children with court proceedings.

The La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates will host an online CASA 101 Advocate Information Series from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

To apply or get more information, go to lasallecountycasa.org.

The program will answer what is a Court Appointed Special Advocate? What does a Court Appointed Special Advocate do? Are you qualified to be a voice for children in the court system? How much time does it take? Why is the CASA Volunteer Advocacy program so important to the community? Can you help a local child?; among other questions.