La Salle County CASA seeks volunteers

The La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates will host an online CASA 101 Advocate Information Series from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
To apply or get more information, go to lasallecountycasa.org.
The program will answer what is a Court Appointed Special Advocate? What does a Court Appointed Special Advocate do? Are you qualified to be a voice for children in the court system? How much time does it take? Why is the CASA Volunteer Advocacy program so important to the community? Can you help a local child?; among other questions.