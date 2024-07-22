‘Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.’ to take Henry stage July 26-28

River Valley Players “Disney’s Finding Nemo Junior” is a musical adaptation of the 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo” with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin (Landon Puetz) an anxious and overprotective clown fish lives in the great barrier reef with his kid Nemo (Emma Gaspardo), who longs to explore the world beyond the anemone home. But when Nemo was captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off in an adventure across the ocean. With the help of characters, such as the optimistic Dory (Lexi Rowe). (Photo provided by Robert Eckert)

The River Valley Players Youth Theatre will present “Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr” on July 26, 27 and 28, at St. John XXlll Center, 1301 Second St., Henry.

Shows being at 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to shows. Tickets are $20 and concessions will be available. Go to https://bit.ly/BuyRVPTickets to buy online or call the box office at 309-238-7878.

River Valley Players “Disney’s Finding Nemo Junior” is a musical adaptation of the 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo” with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin (Landon Puetz) an anxious and overprotective clown fish lives in the great barrier reef with his kid Nemo (Emma Gaspardo), who longs to explore the world beyond the anemone home. But when Nemo was captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off in an adventure across the ocean. With the help of characters, such as the optimistic Dory (Lexi Rowe), the laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive tank gang. Marlin and Nemo overcome challenges on their way to find each other and themselves.

The musical youth production is directed by Robert Eckert and Christine Gaspardo. River Valley Players is supported through grants from the Sun Foundation and Illinois Arts Council, along with Reisons Ice Cream, its 2024 season sponsor.